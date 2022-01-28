Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Holdings Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 46,068,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBUS opened at $43.41 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

