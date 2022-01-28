Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $341.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,312,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.04 and its 200-day moving average is $377.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.