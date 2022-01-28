Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $60.14 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.