Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 428.5% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $7.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

