Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PSCI opened at $86.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

