Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Holdings Boosted by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF accounts for 6.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 12.93% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $60,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 163,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.38. 14,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

