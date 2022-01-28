Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.77 and last traded at $61.77. 766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.