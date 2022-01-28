Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VGM opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 115,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

