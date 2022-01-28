InvestFeed Price Reaches $0.0023 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 512.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded up 516.7% against the US dollar. One InvestFeed coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $433,120.29 and approximately $1,904.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00105768 BTC.

InvestFeed Coin Profile

InvestFeed (IFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

