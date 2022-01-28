Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (AAPL, ADS, AIT, ALNY, AMZN, ANTM, ARWR, AVLR, BC, BL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $169.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $185.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $190.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $184.00 to $199.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $190.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $123.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $108.00 to $109.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $561.00 to $518.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $220.00 to $140.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $130.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $334.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $221.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $15.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $205.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $175.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $17.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $590.00 to $600.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $20.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $475.00 to $375.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $167.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $320.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $25.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $170.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $205.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $185.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $86.00 to $85.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $724.00 to $602.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $41.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $450.00 to $325.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.50.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $185.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $43.00 to $35.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $343.00 to $318.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $381.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $310.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $1,400.00 to $900.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $353.00 to $350.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $130.00 to $135.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $280.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $285.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $560.00 to $520.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $414.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $430.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $165.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $375.00 to $250.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $290.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $265.00 to $281.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $283.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $83.00 to $78.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $175.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $85.00 to $60.00.

