Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (AAPL, ADS, AIT, ALNY, AMZN, ANTM, ARWR, AVLR, BC, BL)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $169.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $185.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $190.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $184.00 to $199.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $190.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $123.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $108.00 to $109.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $561.00 to $518.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $220.00 to $140.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $130.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $334.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $221.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $15.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $205.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $175.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $17.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $590.00 to $600.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $20.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $475.00 to $375.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $167.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $320.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $25.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $170.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $205.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $185.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $86.00 to $85.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $724.00 to $602.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $41.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $450.00 to $325.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.50.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $185.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $43.00 to $35.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $343.00 to $318.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $381.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $310.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $1,400.00 to $900.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $353.00 to $350.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $130.00 to $135.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $280.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $285.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $560.00 to $520.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $414.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $430.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $165.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $375.00 to $250.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $290.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $265.00 to $281.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $283.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $83.00 to $78.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $175.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $85.00 to $60.00.

