Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Profound Medical (PROF)

1/22/2022 – Profound Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

1/20/2022 – Profound Medical was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Profound Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to $35.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Profound Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

1/6/2022 – Profound Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

12/2/2021 – Profound Medical was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.34. 108,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

