Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

1/20/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Alamos Gold was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

1/18/2022 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

TSE AGI traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,994. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.61.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

