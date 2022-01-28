Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC):

1/27/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

1/14/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $185.00.

1/12/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $137.00.

1/11/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/15/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $114.90 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $277.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

