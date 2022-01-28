Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.10 ($59.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/28/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($56.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/27/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/24/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/14/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/14/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/14/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/9/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/1/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of ETR:DWS traded up €0.68 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €36.50 ($41.48). The stock had a trading volume of 209,147 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.17 and its 200-day moving average is €37.29.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

