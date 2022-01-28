Investment (LON:INV) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Investment Company plc (LON:INV) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316.90 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 316.90 ($4.28). 468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.25).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.64. The firm has a market cap of £15.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

Investment Company Profile (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

