Investors Buy Large Volume of US Foods Call Options (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 30,347 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 483 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $139,000.

USFD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.44. 2,316,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

