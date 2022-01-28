Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $171.75. 173,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,870. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.