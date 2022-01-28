Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,480 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average daily volume of 247 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $148.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

