Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,480 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average daily volume of 247 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $148.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on TREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.