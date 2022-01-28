Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.28

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 6791896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invitae by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 293,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

