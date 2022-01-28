IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of IPG Photonics worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,142,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $141.62 and a 52 week high of $257.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

