Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

