IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Up 0.2%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 17.44% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.