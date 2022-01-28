IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $370,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRMD traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 56,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.12 million, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in IRadimed by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IRadimed by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IRadimed by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

