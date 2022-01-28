IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $370,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IRMD traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 56,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.12 million, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.83.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About IRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
