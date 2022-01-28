IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $36.01 on Friday. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $444.44 million, a PE ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35.

A number of research firms have commented on IRMD. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,271. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IRadimed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

