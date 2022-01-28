Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,970 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Iron Mountain worth $154,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 744,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

