Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.