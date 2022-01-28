iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.48 and last traded at $50.49. Approximately 572,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 429,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.