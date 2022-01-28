iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.90 and last traded at $84.92. Approximately 7,524,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,355,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88.

