iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IGIB)

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,201 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 6 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $57.76. 2,242,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $61.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

