iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 255,123.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,509 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.43% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $26,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 794.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 211.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,282,000. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ opened at $115.92 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

