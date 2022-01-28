iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.12 and last traded at $57.96. Approximately 1,405,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,320,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17.

