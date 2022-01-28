iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after buying an additional 912,292 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.