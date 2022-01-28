iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $80.22 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97.

