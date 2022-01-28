iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s share price were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 546,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 254,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,560,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

