iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,587,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.36 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.