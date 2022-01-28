iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,035 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.43.

