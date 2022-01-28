iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Increased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after buying an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after buying an additional 553,996 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.48. 17,944,526 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

