iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 2,079,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 335,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

