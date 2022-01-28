iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 557.5% in January

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 557.5% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.47 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

