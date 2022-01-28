iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 3,372,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average daily volume of 526,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

