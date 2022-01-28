iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the December 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

