iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.45 and last traded at $63.65. 18,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 25,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.