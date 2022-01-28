iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,555 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

MCHI stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $97.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

