iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.61% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $241,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $391,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after buying an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,629,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 284.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,953.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after buying an additional 380,509 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $66.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

