iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

RING stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.331 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.