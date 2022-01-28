iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Trading Down 3.4%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING)’s stock price were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 87,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 111,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

