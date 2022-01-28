iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Up 496.3% in January

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, an increase of 496.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $84.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.054 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

