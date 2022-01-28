iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Down 63.7% in January

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

ENZL opened at $52.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

