iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 9.33% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI Peru ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

