iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.80. 8,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.